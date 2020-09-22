Woman slumps while protesting against her sack by Cross River State government

An unidentified lady slumped on Monday September 21 in Calabar while protesting against her sack by the Cross River State Government.

Governor Ben Ayade had mid 2019, directed the delisting of about 2,500 names from the payroll of the Cross River State government, claiming that most of those employed between 2014 till then did not follow due process.

The sacked workers on Monday blocked access to the state secretariat in protest over what they described as “unfair and illegal delisting from the state payroll.”

The protesters who carried placards with inscriptions ‘we shall protest till the end’, ‘Head of Service should be sacked’’, ‘Ayade you betrayed us’, said they were tired of not hearing from the government and that the state labor union is complicit in their plights.

Speaking to newsmen, Comrade Paul Ajie Abang who led the protesters said that they had initially given the state government a seven-day ultimatum to take action or face a massive…