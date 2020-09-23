Big blow to Democrats as anti-Trump Senator Mitt Romney, reveals he will vote in favour of Trump appointed Supreme court nominee before election

GOP Senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, the only Republican senator who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment last year, has revealed he will join his party colleagues in the senate to vote in a Supreme Court nominee during the current election year, an announcement that all but ensures a nominee put forward by President Donald Trump will be confirmed.

Trump announced on Monday that he will replace late Justice Ruth Ginsburg with a nominee of his choice prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to suggest she could begin impeachment proceedings against Trump for the second time in order to delay a Supreme court Justice confirmation till after the November Presidential elections.

If Trump succeeds in appointing a replacement to the seat vacated by Ginsburg he will be the first president to appoint three Supreme court justices during his time and the Court will have a conservative majority for decades to come.

The high-stakes election year battle over the addition of a new justice to…