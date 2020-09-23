Footballer who beat up his girlfriend with iron bar and forced her to eat paint, joins a new club after being released from jail

A footballer who was jailed for brutally beating up his girlfriend has been signed to a new club after being released from jail.

Reece Thompson, 25, was jailed for 40 months and received a 10-year restraining order for subjecting his partner to a three-day ordeal in which he hit her with an iron bar and forced her to eat paint.

The lady identified as Danielle Thomas was left with horrific bruises on her body during the attack in 2019.

Speaking about the incident, Danielle told Lincolnshire Live: “Reece repeatedly hit me. He hit me with an iron bar, broke my jaw and smashed a mirror over my head.

“I was made to lick paint up off the floor and then he smashed another mirror over my head.

“It was when he picked up the second mirror that I thought I was going to die, I screamed for him to stop or he would kill me.

“He told me to get my arms down and take the beating like a real person.”

Thompson, who played for York City, Boston United, and Guiseley AFC, was released…