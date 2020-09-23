Jobberman Launches Nigeria’s Largest Ever Virtual Career Fair

Nigeria’s Leading Online Training and Job Placement Website to Host 250 Employers and 10,000 Jobseekers Online on 30th September 2020

Jobberman, the single largest online training and job placement website, announced today its plans to host Nigeria’s largest-ever Virtual Career Fair, which will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. As part of its #Champions campaign, 250 potential employers from various sectors, including digital, agriculture and creative industry, and 10,000 highly qualified candidates will gather under one virtual roof for this landmark must-attend event.

As unemployment and underemployment reaches an all-time high in Nigeria – at over 40% – due to the pandemic, the search for jobs has become an overcrowded marketplace, with 18-35-year-olds mostly impacted. The one-day Virtual Career Fair will be centred on how to navigate the increasingly competitive job space and provide the necessary tools for employment, with one-on-one interviews…