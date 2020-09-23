Nightlife king, Temidayo Kafaru hits back after his estranged wife accused him of molesting their 5-month-old child; accuses her and her mother of marriage racketeering

Nightlife king, Temidayo Kafaru, aka Lascatter, has reacted after his estranged wife accused him of molesting their 5-month-old child barely one year after their extravagant wedding.

Temidayo Kafaru accused his estranged wife, Diana Logico, aka Ododo Yankee Dudu, of marriage racketeering targeting successful men.

Kafaru, in a five-page petition signed by his lawyer, Omo-Elo Akokaike Esq., a Senior Associate at Regency Law Firm in Lagos, described Diana’s allegations as defamatory and sheer wickedness which should be discarded.

The petition reads: “We wish to state to all and sundry that the publication made Diana Faith Logico and her mother, Edwina Logico, against Temidayo Lucky Kafaru are not only defamatory but sheer wickedness and all right-minded Nigerians should discard the make-belief story which has brought public opprobrium against our Client and treat the same as sheer blackmail and an abysmal campaign of calumny against our Client.

“These false stories will…