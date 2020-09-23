No going back on Water Resources bill – Lai Mohammed





Minister of Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed has stated that the federal government will continue pushing for the passage of the water resources bill into law.

Firing back at critics who accused the federal government of seeking the control of water, usage and its resources, Lai Mohammed alleged the water resources bill critics are “anti-people” and also being mischevious.

The Minister insisted that the bill is a consolidation of four existing laws aimed at the efficient management of water resources in the country.

“Gentlemen, there is nothing new about the National Water Resources Bill. This is because it is an amalgamation of Water Resources Laws that have been in existence for a long time. “These are; Water Resources Act, Cap W2 LFN 2004, River Basin Development Authority Act, Cap R9 LFN 2004, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency(Establishment) Act, Cap

N1100A, LFN 2004; National Water Resources Institute Act, Cap N83 LFN 2004 “So, why are the laws being repackaged as…





Source: Linda Ikeji