Sex Therapist, Angela Nwosu gifts her husband a Mercedes Benz as birthday gift (photos)

Popular sex therapist, Angela Nwosu, gifted her husband and filmmaker, Austin Soundmind, a Mercedes Benz Gle 350 4matic, 2017 model as his birthday gift. Austin turned a year older on Tuesday September 22.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos of the SUV, Angela wrote

”I surprised my husband with a Mercedes Benz Gle 350 4matic, 2017 model. His reaction was epic, when he saw it today.

I will post the video of his reaction on YouTube later tonight. I enjoyed every bit of it

Dear Soundmind, my soul recognizes your soul. I honor the love, light, purity, beauty, truth and kindness within you, because, it is also within me. There’s no distance and no difference between us. We are the same. We were specially made for eachother. We are the definition of true, unconditional love. We are one.

Happy birthday to you, my God on earth. The last of the virgo man”