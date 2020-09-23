US hails INEC and security agencies over Edo governorship election

The United States government has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies over the conduct of the Edo State Governorship election.
In its tweets on Wednesday September 23, the US government also commended the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise.
It read;
[email protected] and Nigerian security services on the Edo governorship election. We commend the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise and recognize @GovernorObaseki & @PastorIzeIyamu for encouraging peace.
Thanks to civil society partners @YIAGA and @SituationRoomNg @cleenfoundation @KDI_ng for their invaluable work. #EdoDecides2020
Source: Linda Ikeji