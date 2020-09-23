You lack knowledge of what APC stands for — Buhari’s ex-aide, Kawu Sumaila hits Governor Uzodinma

Kawu Sumaila, the former SSA to President Buhari on National Assembly House of Representatives Matters has stated that Governor Hope Uzodinma cannot speak for the All Progressives Congress (APC) because “he lacks knowledge of what the party stands for.”

Sumaila who averrred that Uzodinma did not know why APC was formed and was not there when the ruling party struggled in all its campaigns, told reporters in Kano that Uzodinma’s alleged comment about the just concluded Edo state governorship election is “unjust”.

The former SSA also called on the APC to look inwards and bring all those who brought the party into disrepute to book. Sumaila also accused former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole of leading the party to near collapse.

