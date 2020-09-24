Bow Wow confirms he has welcomed a son with Instagram model Olivia Sky

Bow Wow has confirmed he welcomed a son ‘Prince Bow’ with Instagram model, Olivia Sky after she shared an adorable photo of the baby boy.

The 33-year-old rapper and reality TV producer, who has a daughter named Shai Moss, ended speculation about his rumoured secret child on Thursday, September 24, confirming what many fans were saying, that the child is his.

Last Friday, Olivia Sky posted a photo of the baby with the caption “My Dawg For Life” and fans pointed out that the baby looks so much like Bow Wow.

The rapper just posted an adorable photo of the baby boy to his Instagram Stories, nearly a week after Olivia hinted he is the dad.