Cricket legend, Dean Jones, 59, dies of a heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai

The cricket world has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Dean Jones who died after suffering a massive heart attack today, September 24. He was 59.

The Australian cricket legend who was in India working in the commentary booth for the IPL, collapsed in a Mumbai hotel where fellow former cricketer Brett Lee was on the scene and performed CPR, according to The Australian.

Star Sports India, the host broadcasters for IPL 2020, confirmed the news of Jones’s passing in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.”

“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about…