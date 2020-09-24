“I feel confident in who I am and what I went through” Selena Gomez says as she shows off her scar from her kidney transplant

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to open up about the scars from her kidney transplant.

The singer posted a photo of herself wearing a blue zip-up one-piece bathing suit. In the photo, she strikes a pose that exposes a long scar on the inside of her right leg.

She then went on to describe how far she’s come and to give a shout out to the swimwear designer, her best friend Theresa Mingus.

She wrote: “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful..”