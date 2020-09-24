”In life, you win some, you lose some”- Oshiomole breaks his silence after Edo governorship election (video)

Former APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomole has broken his silence after his preferred candidate in the Edo state governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of APC lost to the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.
Oshiomole who was in a running battle with Governor Obaseki, worked hard for the governor to be removed from office and replaced with Pastor Ize-Iyamu. However, after the election, Obaseki was declared the winner of the election.
In a video, he shot while in his gym, Oshiomole stated that in life, you win some and lose some. He added that he is not in any way feeling down over the outcome of the election.
You know in life, you work hard and leave God for the outcome. You do your best and trust God to bless your effort.
I feel good. I feel healthy. I thank God. I feel strong, I thank God.
In life, you win some and you lose some but life goes on.
I want to thank everybody. I am sure a lot of people think that Comrade must be down. When God says you…
Source: Linda Ikeji