”In life, you win some, you lose some”- Oshiomole breaks his silence after Edo governorship election (video)

Former APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomole has broken his silence after his preferred candidate in the Edo state governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of APC lost to the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomole who was in a running battle with Governor Obaseki, worked hard for the governor to be removed from office and replaced with Pastor Ize-Iyamu. However, after the election, Obaseki was declared the winner of the election.

In a video, he shot while in his gym, Oshiomole stated that in life, you win some and lose some. He added that he is not in any way feeling down over the outcome of the election.