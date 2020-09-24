IPOB declares sit-at-home for October 1





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared October 1, 2020, as sit-at-home across the Southeast.

The proscribed group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said its members would join its Yoruba counterparts agitating for Oduduwa Republic in public protests to mark the day.

He also alleged that there is credible intelligence of terrorist groups’ planning to “slaughter” people from South-East who intend to celebrate Independence Day.

“We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that Biafrans across the globe shall observe a sit-at-home in Biafraland and where permissible in the diaspora, join our Yoruba brethren agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests to mark the October 1, 2020. “We therefore, enjoin all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian, especially those ethnic nationalities…





Source: Linda Ikeji