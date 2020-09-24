Kogi Government declares two-day mourning for victims of tanker explosion

The Kogi State Government has declared two days of mourning for the 23 victims of Wednesday September 23, tanker explosion in Felele, Lokoja.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja on Thursday, September 24.

Fanwo urged residents of the state to use the two-day mourning period for a sober reflection as well as pray for the victims and their relations.

He added that Gov. Yahaya Bello was deeply touched by the incident.

“In this time of grief, we urge the people to be deep in sober reflection and stand together for one another to pull out of the agonising loss,” Fanwo said.

He urged road users to always act responsibly to avoid accidents.

Fanwo said the government will carry out full investigations into the accident to determine the immediate and remote causes.

He said: “The Kogi government wishes to assure families that lost loved ones and those whose houses were…