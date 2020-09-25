APC secretariat nullifies suspension of Governor Kayode Fayemi

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress APC, has nullified the suspension of Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and other party members by a faction of the party in the state.

Recall that earlier today September 25, a faction of the party in Ekiti state, issued a statement announcing the suspension of Governor Fayemi. The faction accused the governor of anti-party activities after he received former Minister of Aviation and a chieftain of the PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, in his office last week. Read here.

However in a statement titled “Disclaimer: Governor Kayode Fayemi, Other Purported ‘Suspensions’ a Nullity – APC”, and signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, the party said the suspension is null and void as it was not communicated and ratified by the National secretariat.

The statement reads