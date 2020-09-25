Bayern Munich beat Sevilla to win UEFA Super Cup (Photos)

Bayern Munich are winners of the UEFA Super Cup after beating Sevilla 2-1 in Budapest late Thursday night, September 24.

The relentless Bayern added another trophy to the Champions League it won last month and extended its run of straight wins to 23 games, but the Germs club was tested to the limit by the Europe League holders, Sevilla.

Lucas Ocampos had given Sevilla the lead from a penalty in the 13th minute, but the bayern equalized, courtesy of a Leon Goretzka strike in the 34th minute.

After much tactical battles between both sides in the second half and a string of substitutions that failed to have the desired effect, it had to take goal from Javi Henandez at the104th minute, to gift the 2020 UEFA Champions League winners the victory.

