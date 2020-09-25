Dog mauled newborn baby to death ‘while mum was in the toilet and dad was in garden’

A family’s pet dog mauled a newborn baby to death while his mother was in the toilet and his father was in the garden with another child, a coroner heard.

Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was 12 days old when his family’s Chow Chow-cross is believed to have bitten him on September 13, 2020.

The child, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was still alive when mum Abigail Ellis frantically called for an ambulance, but died at the hospital.

Doncaster Coroner’s Court heard Elon was “bleeding from his leg or his stomach”.

Police are currently investigating his death and senior coroner Nicola Mundy adjourned the inquest until a later date.

Coroner’s officer David Copley said: “At 3.04pm on Sunday, September 13, a call was made to South Yorkshire Ambulance by Abigail Ellis.

“She stated that her son, Elon, was breathing, but was really poorly.

“He was bleeding from his leg or his tummy, she thought that one of the dogs had bitten Elon.

“She had been on the toilet and her…