Friends mourn two Kogi State Poly students killed in tanker explosion

Friends and colleagues are mourning two students of the Kogi State Polytechnic who died in the tanker explosion which occurred in the afelele area of Lokoja, along Lokoja-Abuja Highway on Wednesday,.

The deceased students have been identified Aina Sunday of the Department of Business Admistration, ND2 and Isah Ayuba, HND1, also Business Administration.

The fuel laden tanker belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was said to have suffered brake failure, rammed into five cars, two motorcycles and three tricycles killing the occupants before bursting into flame.

Taking to Facebook, one Husseina Ajanigo Amodu, shared screenshot of the last conversation she had with late Ayuba.

“Isah Ayuba my best friend, my cousy. Unbelievable. RIP” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has declared a two-day mourning in honour of the victims of the tanker explosion.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Kogi Commissioner for Information and…