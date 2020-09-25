I refused to testify against Magu out of constitutional consideration

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has explained why he declined to testify before the Ayo Salami-led panel probing the suspended EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement released on Thursday September 24, by his spokesperson Umar Gwandu, Malami stated that his decision of not appearing before the presidential investigative panel has no ulterior motive.

Malami whose complaint led to the suspension of Mr Magu as acting EFCC chairperson and the investigation of his activities at the EFCC from May 2015 to May 2020, stated that his invitation by the presidential investigative panel was “contrary to the provisions of the Law.”

The statement read;