“I will gift my N1million win to my only parent, my mother”

Oluwaseyifunmi Ade-Odewunmi, 1million Naira winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Lagos.

As more winners continue to emerge across the country in the ongoing Mega Millions Promo courtesy of Nigeria’s most customer-focused telecommunication company, Ade Odewunmi Oluwaseun, a sophomore at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic who claimed her N1million at the 9mobile Experience Centre along Allen Avenue, Lagos, has decided on what many are describing as a most commendable gesture. According to Oluwaseun, she intends to give the whole cash prize to her mother who is a single parent and struggling to take care of her two children. The 9mobile Mega Millions promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily. Also, customers will also win smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Just like other winners in the Mega Millions promo, Oluwaseun had thought that the promo was a hoax. “At…