Man, 62, charged with raping three-year-old child in woodland on Isle of Wight

A 62-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a child in woodland on the Isle of Wight, England.

Graham Medway was charged following an investigation into the incident over the Bank Holiday Weekend last month.

It is alleged that shortly after 3pm on the afternoon of Monday, August 31, a young girl was abducted and raped in woodland in Fort Victoria Country Park.

Police have confirmed the victim was just three years old. Officers were seen cordoning off public toilets and nearby woodland after the alleged attack.

Medway, from the Freshwater area, has been charged with rape of a child under the age of 13, police said.

On Thursday, September 24, Medway was remanded in custody by Southampton magistrates and will appear at Newport Crown Court on October 26.

Hampshire Police are asking anyone who has any information that could help their investigation to come forward.

The force is also urging members of the public not to “speculate” about the…