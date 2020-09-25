Music producer, Superwozzy was arrested with charms and Indian hemp





The Lagos state police command has reacted to allegation of some of its operatives harassing music producer, Superwozzy and his friends.

The police debunked the allegation of excessive use of power and attempted extortion, and further urged the general public to regard the video as mischievous, baseless and an attempt to paint the police black as the police recovered Indian hemp and charms from the suspects.

Narrating what happened, the Lagos state police said in a statement by its spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi;

The Lagos State Police command has come across a trending video alleging the police attached to Ogudu Area command of Lagos State of harassment, excessive use of power and attempted extortion, released by some young men today, Friday, 25th September, 2020. The Command wishes to debunk the allegations and urge the general public to regard the video as mischievous, baseless and an attempt to paint the police black. To set the record straight, on Friday 25/9/2020 at about…





Source: Linda Ikeji