Rtd.Colonel Bah Ndaw sworn in as Mali transition president (photos)

Rtd. Colonel Bah Ndaw, has been sworn in to head a transitional government in Mali following a coup last month by the Malian military.

He was sworn in during a ceremony held in the capital Bamako today, September 25, 2020.

The ceremony occurred with government officials dressed in military attires while senior judges, and foreign diplomats were also present.

A committee appointed by the military junta which seized power on August 18, after removing president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, selected Ndaw, a 70-year-old retired colonel, as interim president.

Ndaw alongside Colonel Assimi Goita, who led the military junta, will now transitionally lead for a maximum of 18 months before organising national elections.

During the ceremony, Supreme Court Chief Prosecutor Boya Dembele said the challenges facing both men were “enormous”.

“It will truly require a reformulation of the state,” said the judge, dressed in red fur-lined robes.

