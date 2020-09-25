Two Nigerian men, one woman arrested in Vietnam drug bust

Anti-narcotics police in Ho Chi Minh City, on Thursday, September 24, arrested two Nigerian nationals and one Vietnamese woman for trafficking methamphetamine.

Ochie Paul Ejike, 51, and his 35-year-old Vietnamese wife and business partner Ly Moc Kiu, along with fellow Nigerian Chukwuemeka Confidence Onyiriuka were identified as “major figures” in a drug trafficking ring monitored by police for several months prior to the arrests.

Earlier, police had found Chukwuemeka often received shipments of clothing from Cambodia at an apartment in Binh Tan District, though without any clothes ever seen being sold.

Every week, Chukwuemeka had met Ochie and his partner at various secret locations.

After months of monitoring, police identified the three as part of a drug trafficking ring in the city.

Last week, Kiu was driving on Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District when she was stopped by police. Officers subsequently found three kilograms of meth hidden in tea packages inside…