Watch Americans chant “vote him out!” as Trump and Melania pay their last respects to the late Justice Ruth Ginsburg (video)

US President, Donald Trump, was greeted with boos and chants of “vote him out” as he attended the outdoor memorial service for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late Supreme court judged who died last week setting up a political battle between the Republicans and Democrats as to her replacement.

Trump and Melania visited Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court on Thursday September 24, but others who were there to honor the late justice chanted as the president stood with first lady Melania Trump, near Ginsburg’s casket.

Trump early this week pledged to quickly nominate her replacement, upsetting Democrats who fear the court will become fully conservative.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the booing “appalling” and “disrespectful.”

Ginsburg’s dying wish, as her granddaughter relayed, was to have her seat filled by the next president. Should the president’s…