You continually raped me as a seven year old child until I almost died of sepsis- Nigerian lady calls out her father who is a clergyman





A 26-year-old Nigerian lady, Renua Giwa-Amu has accused her father who is a clergyman, of repeatedly raping her as a child.

In a post shared on Facebook, Renua who is an art designer accused her father of abusing so many children left under his care. She alleged that it got so bad that her friends couldn’t come visiting because they were petrified of what her father might do to them.

Renua alleged that her father was so evil in his ways that her grandfather became sick and died after he found out that the people who he left in his son’s care were being sexually abused by him. Renua alleged that her father raped her so much as a child that she had a possible prepubescent miscarry and almost died of sepsis. She said wasn’t even in Primary 4 at the rime

A “short” open letter to a certain Mr OBAFEMI EHIMIGBAI GIWA-AMU: I know that you are a child molester, your numerous victims outnumber you and I remember everything now. All I have to say to you is this: You, your rings of…





Source: Linda Ikeji