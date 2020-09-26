Bandits kill Army colonel, two soldiers in Katsina

A Nigerian Army colonel, M.Z Manu and two soldiers have been killed by bandits in Unguwar Doka Village under Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles invaded the villages on Thursday night and started shooting indiscriminately. In the process, the gallant officer, soldiers and some civilians were killed.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. General Benard Onyeuko, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued to journalists at the Special Army Super Camp IV Faskari, said troops of Operation Sahel Sanity responded to a distress call on September 24, 2020 that bandits attacked Unguwar Doka Village and swiftly mobilised to the area where they cleared the bandits.

During the encounter, troops neutralised 21 bandits while others escaped with gunshot into the forest as evident by the trails of blood along the criminals’ escape route.

The statement disclosed that the soldiers rescued three kidnapped…