Don’t strengthen this current regime by keeping silent!’

5 DAYS TO GO: “Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it”-Frantz Fanon. Our generation’s mission is #RevolutionNow. We are not betrayers. On #Oct1stProtest we’ll fight to fulfil history. #BuhariMustGo #OccupyNigeria #occupynigeria2

The Coalition for Revolution is calling on all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to come out en masse on, October 1, and participate in a massive peaceful protest to demand the reversal of anti-people policies implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

These harsh policies that have bored a burdensome hole into the pockets of the Nigerian people are coming at a time when citizens are recovering from the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health crisis that was also mismanaged by the Buhari’s government further plunging already struggling citizens into deeper financial problems.

It also comes at a time when there is an unprecedented…