FG orders deportation of 10 Egyptians and 7 Sri Lankans

The federal government has ordered the deportation of 10 Egyptians and 7 Sri Lankans for violating the conditions for their entry.

Sunday James, spokesperson of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) who made the announcement in a statement released on Friday September 25, said the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola signed the deportation order in pursuant to section 45, subsection 2, section 46, subsection 1 and section 47, subsection 1 of the Nigeria Immigration Act 2015.

He said;