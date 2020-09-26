FG secures fresh court order stopping planned strike by NLC and TUC over hike in petrol and electricity tarrif

The Federal Government has secured a fresh injunction barring the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on a planned strike scheduled to begin on Monday, September 28.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court issued the order in Abuja in an ex parte application by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Recall that on Thursday, September 24, Justice Galadima also issued the same restraining ex parte order for Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association.

The NLC and TUC last week threatened to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from next week Monday if the Federal government fails to reverse the recent increase in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.