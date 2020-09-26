Five men arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five men who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl and gave her N700.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, September 25, gave the names of the suspects as:

Sagir Ahmed, 22, Muhammed Tukur, 24, Haruna Baba Babayo, 32, Musa Dahiru, 30, and Bappah Garba, 24, all of Unguwar Baba and Unguwar Chadi Gamawa respectively.

According to Wakil, the suspects were arrested in Udubo village Gamawa Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects have been raping one Hauwa (not real name) ‘f’ aged 14yrs of the same address at different times and occasion and given her N200, N500 respectively,” Wakil said.

“When interrogated all the suspects confessed to the crime. The victim was taken to General Hospital Gamawa for medical attention. Sagir Ahmed mentioned above is wanted for another case of rape. Investigation is in progress after which the suspects will be charged to court…