I and 119 volunteers will serve the jail sentence — Auschwitz Memorial Director writes Buhari over 13-year-old boy sentenced to 10 years in prison for blasphemy in Kano





Piotr Cywinski, director of Auschwitz Memorial in Poland has written a letter addressed to President Buhari over the 10 year jail sentence handed to 13-year-old Umar Farouq over blasphemy in Kano.

Recall LIB reported that the teenager was handed the jail sentence for “using disparaging language on Allah” during a disagreement with his friend.

However Cywinski, a foreign activist, in the letter dated September 25 sought for pardon for Farouq, and further stated that he and 119 volunteers would serve a month in a Nigerian prison on Farouq’s behalf if President Buhari is unable to secure the pardon.

“I permit myself to write to you personally about a young boy named Omar Farouq, who was convicted recently in a Sharia court in Kano State in north-west Nigeria after being accused of blasphemy used during an argument with a friend,” he said. “I wish to request the pardon of this 13 year old boy. Regardless of what he said, he cannot be treated as fully aware and…





Source: Linda Ikeji