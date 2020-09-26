IGP called and ordered me to leave Edo on eve of election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has narrated how the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu called him on the telephone on the eve of the Edo State governorship election last week, and allegedly ordered him to leave the state immediately.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday September 25, Wike alleged that the IGP had no response when he asked why Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma who are members of the All Progressives Congress were allowed to remain in Edo State.

He further claimed that IGP Adamu has been angry wiith him for challenging the illegal deduction of the Rivers State financial allocation for the police fund.

Wike said;