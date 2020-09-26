Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi to undergo surgery on abductor injury

Leicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will undergo surgery on an abductor injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 12 weeks.

The Nigeria international sustained the injury during the Leicester’s 4-2 win over Burnley last Sunday.

“That [surgery] will take probably place tomorrow morning,” Rodgers told the media on Friday ahead of Sunday’s fixture with Manchester City.

“It’s just unfortunate, it’s come right off the bone, so he’s going to be up to 12 weeks we think. He’s a huge player for us.

“It’s something that showed his mentality against Burnley [because] he felt it. Towards the end of last season, he felt some pain there and he felt it late on in the Burnley game.

“I’m sure he’ll make a really good recovery and we’ll welcome him back when he comes back, but there’s no doubt he’s a miss.”

