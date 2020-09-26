Police sergeant arrested for killing one and injuring 3 persons in Sokoto

A Police Sergeant identified as Bello Garba has been arrested and detained for allegedly shooting one person to death and injuring three others in Sokoto on Friday September 25.

According to the state police command, the arrested policeman shot 25-year-old Aminu Abdulrahman to death and injured Junaidu Abba, Babangida Muhammad and Awaisu Alti.

Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Muhammad Sadiq said victims of the incident were sharing money doled out by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal during the Juma’at prayers to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, held at Sultan Bello Jumu’at mosque.

The statement read;