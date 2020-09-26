Seyi Tinubu pens heartfelt ‘public prayer’ for his little princess as he celebrates her on National Daughters Day

By
Headliners
-
5


Seyi Tinubu pens heartfelt

Celebrities and parents have flocked to social media to celebrate their daughters on National Daughters Day.

 

Seyi Tinubu, son of APC Chieftain, Bola Tinubu, took to Instagram to say a public prayer for his beautiful daughter Noella, who he described as his ‘biggest cheerleader’

 

He posted a stunning photo with his Noella along with a heartfelt prayer to God. He wrote;

“A public prayer to mark national daughter’d day for NOELLA tINUBU (M lil princess, my biggest cheerleader.) the post reads

“Father God I pray for a spirit of boldness and confidence in my daughter Noella. That she would recognize who she is in Christ, knowing that she is a daughter of the most high; created marvelously, and uniquely, for Your glory. And that she would see herself beautiful just the way You made her, after Your image

Father I pray that she would be kind, and her words would be seasoned with love. That she would speak with a meek and quiet spirit; not being vain glorious. I bind the spirit of…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR