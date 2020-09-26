The New Infinix HOT 10 Guarantees Unlimited Fun!

A high-powered gaming and entertainment smartphone has been unveiled today by premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix. Bigger, faster and stronger, the new HOT 10 is designed for the youth market, made up of Generation Zs and Millennial. Encased in a shining new geometric design that is sleek and stylish, the new device is set to provide users with unlimited fun, unlimited entertainment and unlimited possibilities.

The new HOT 10 comes in 4 fascinating color options including, Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave, all at a favorable price of 60,200 for Hot 10 and 45,400 for Hot 10 lite.

More Power for Unlimited Fun

For the first time in the HOT series, the new phone will have the powerful MediaTek Helio G70 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology chip, giving it a 123% upgrade on single CPU frequency and a 64% upgrade on the Multi CPU frequency compared with the previous HOT version.

The MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology was…