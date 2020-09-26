Two men hack each other to death while fighting over woman in Uganda

Two men died on Saturday morning, September 26, while fighting over a woman in Kayunga, Kyampisi sub-county in Mukono district, Uganda.

The deceased have been identified as Hassan Kiwango, 45, a timber dealer and Hakim Katende 48, a driver.

Observer Uganda reported that trouble started last year after Katende accused Kiwango of having an affair with his wife, Dorothy Birungi. Kiwango’s wife works in Saudi Arabia, leaving him with their two children, aged 12 and 14.

According to Kiyunga LC I chairperson Douglas Ssekalegga, the dispute between the two men reached the local council committee for mediation and it appeared as if they had resolved the matter. But open quarrels resumed this month, compelling the LC I committee to forward the matter to Kiyunga mosque to be resolved by the Imam.

However, during the meeting at the mosque on Saturday morning, Katende attacked Kiwango. He allegedly cut him on the neck, hands and at the back several times. Kiwango also…