Air Force officer bags 21 years imprisonment over fraud

An Air Force officer identified as Michael Oyebanji has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after sitting before a General Court Martial at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Makurdi.

The Master Warrant Officer (MWO) and three other Air Force officers were sentenced based on their levels of involvement in the fraudulent misappropriation of funds of the 151 Base Services Group Multipurpose Cooperative Society funds.

While Flt Lt Olawoore was tried for negligently performing his duty as the President of the Cooperative and awarded a six-month loss of seniority after being found guilty, Fg Offr Adekoya was tried for negligently performing his duty as Secretary of the Cooperative and awarded a one-year loss of seniority after being found guilty.

WO Paul Atteh, who was tried for negligently performing his duty as the Treasurer of the Cooperative as well as for the Making of False Documents and Criminal Breach of Trust, was found guilty of all 3 charges….