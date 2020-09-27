Bear with us, suspend nationwide strike – Lai Mohammed pleads with NLC





Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture has pleaded with the Nigerian Labour Congress to call off its strike scheduled to take off on Monday September 28.

The Minister who made the appeal while addressing online publishers in Lagos, said the increase in the price of fuel and electricity tariff will benefit ordinary Nigerians in the long run.

He insisted that the timing of the increase in the petroleum and power sectors was a necessary coincidence and not a plan by the government to increase the current economic realities of Nigerians.

Lai Mohammed also argued that despite the increase, Nigerians still pay less for fuel compared to neighbouring countries.

TEXT OF THE BRIEFING BY THE HON. MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED, DURING MEETING WITH ONLINE PUBLISHERS IN LAGOS ON SATURDAY, 26 SEPT 2020 ON THE RECENT INCREASES IN PETROL AND ELECTRICITY PRICES.

Source: Linda Ikeji