Chinese company shut down for environmental contamination in Abuja

A Chinese gold mining facility, Hongao Mining Company Limited in Kutasa, Abuja has been shut down by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency for environmental contamination.
The company was shut down on Friday August 25 for contaminating water sources in the community.
A tweet shared on NESREA’s Twitter page read;
Scenes from the Chinese gold mining facility, Hongao Mining Company Limited, Kutasa, Abuja, which was shut down today by the agency (NESREA) and men of the @PoliceNG for contaminating water sources in the community.
Source: Linda Ikeji