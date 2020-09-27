COVID-19 is a sign that God is not happy with us

First Lady Aisha Buhari has stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is a sign that God is not happy with us.

Aisha Buhari said this on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the national mosque during a public lecture to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

The First Lady who urged Nigerians to pray for peace, progress and sustainable development as the country marks its 60th independence anniversary, also appealed to Nigerians to keep supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure better welfare, saying the president cannot do it alone.

She said;