Dr Dre and Nicole Young’s daughter, Truly slams 50 Cent for his comment on her parents’ divorce; 50 Cent reacts

Dr Dre and Nicole Young’s daughter, Truly Young, 19, has slammed 50 Cent for the comment he made about her mother amid her parents’ divorce battle.

50 Cent had reacted to the news that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support by writing: “These bitches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”

Truly Young didn’t appreciate 50 Cent calling her mother a “bitch” so she left a comment under his post, calling him out.

She wrote: “Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle.”

She added: “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. Fuck you.”

She also took a screenshot of the comment and shared it on her Instagram Story then added a caption calling 50 Cent out for referring to her mother Nicole as “a bitch.”

She wrote: “The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely fucking…