God will punish me if I was involved – Ex-minister denies being involved in stripping his staff naked over missing money

Former Minister of State for Petroleum, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has denied being involved in stripping some of his hotel staff naked over a missing money.

Recall that the Minister made headlines after being accused of arresting four of his hotel staff and stripping them naked for allegedly stealing N5,000. The four staff of the hotel have been identified as Gloria Oguzie, Victor Ephraim, Rosslyn Okiemute and Achibong Precious. It was also alleged that the hotel management forcefully made some withdrawals from their bank accounts with their ATM cards before the police took them away in a waiting van.

However commenting on the incident at a press conference held at his country home in Oginibo, Ughelli South council area of Delta state, Gbagi stressed that the said staff were not employees of the hotel but “freelancers”. He added that there are records to back this up.

He further alleged that his political detractors who are out to truncate his plans to…