I have been wearing the same shoes for the last 12 weeks, there is just no point dressing to kill same souls Jesus told you to save

Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Adeboye, has shared some ‘nugget’ the lockdown experience made him realize.

In an Instagram post he shared, Leke stated that he has been wearing the same shoes for the last 12 weeks. He added that there is no point dressing to kill the same souls Jesus told you to go save.

Leke wrote;