I have been wearing the same shoes for the last 12 weeks, there is just no point dressing to kill same souls Jesus told you to save

Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Adeboye, has shared some ‘nugget’ the lockdown experience made him realize.
In an Instagram post he shared, Leke stated that he has been wearing the same shoes for the last 12 weeks. He added that there is no point dressing to kill the same souls Jesus told you to go save.
Leke wrote;
Lockdown made me realise, I really don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I have been wearing the same shoes for the last 12 weeks (special occasions Sundays). I’m just grateful I have legs to wear shoes. If anyone is not happy about my same shoes. Wait until I’m wearing just the same outfits. There is just no point dressing to kill the same souls JESUS is told you to go save!
Remain Safe and most importantly remain Saved! Happy Sunday again.
