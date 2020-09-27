I shared the post on my timeline with the intention to jocularly send a message to purveyors of fake news





Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has responded to actor Mike Ezuruonye’s allegation of being anti-Igbo by sharing a DM screenshot in which he (Mike) was tagged a fraudster.

Making a clarification on why he shared the post, Kunle Afolayan said he intended to “jocularly send a message to purveyors of fake news and unproven allegations that they should free him and by extension his other colleagues of such mindless allegations.”

He added that he did not just share the message to subtly disprove such accusations but to send a signal that he frowns against such intrusive messages.

On being anti-Igbo, Kunle stated that the “array of star colleagues and subject matters treated in his films, in addition to the staff in his workforce and friends in and out of Nollywood will easily put a lie to the cheap anti-Igbo toga that Mike has pitiable tried to dress him with.”

Kunle also shared his DM exchange with Mike Ezuruonye .

“Mole, Mountain and My Brother Mike Ezuruonye I’m compelled to publicly offer…





