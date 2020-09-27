Jordyn Woods, 23, goes Instagram official with her new boo Karl-Anthony Towns, 24 ( photos)

Jordyn Woods has confirmed her relationship with basketballer Karl-Anthony Towns.

The curvy model, 23, made it Instagram official with the Minnesota Timberwolves star, 24, by sharing romantic photos of them cuddling at a beach in Mexico, where she celebrated her 23rd birthday.

“I found you, then I found me,” she captioned the photos in which they were pictured rocking matching Versace swimwear.

Jordyn wore $575 “Acanthus” print one-piece, while Karl-Antony sported the matching $485 men’s swim trunk.