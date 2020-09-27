Man arrested for sodomizing his son in Bauchi

The Bauchi state police command has confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man identified as Yusuf Yakubu for allegedly sodomising his 13-year-old son at Yakubu Wanka area of Bauchi metropolis.

Bauchi police spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Wakili said the suspect was arrested following a complaint filed by one Usman Ahmed at the ‘A’ Divisional headquarters in Bauchi.

The statement read;