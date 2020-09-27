Man arrested for sodomizing his son in Bauchi

The Bauchi state police command has confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man identified as Yusuf Yakubu for allegedly sodomising his 13-year-old son at Yakubu Wanka area of Bauchi metropolis.
Bauchi police spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Wakili said the suspect was arrested following a complaint filed by one Usman Ahmed at the ‘A’ Divisional headquarters in Bauchi.
The statement read;
“On 23/09/2020 about 1300hrs, one Usman Ahmed ‘m’ aged of Unguwan Doya Gombe road Bauchi reported at ‘A’ Divisional Headquarters Bauchi that, on the same date at about 1100hrs, one Yusuf Yakubu ‘m’ aged 28yrs of Bayan Ganuwa Yakubu Wanka Gombe road, Bauchi, lured his son by name Salisu (not real name) ‘m’ aged 13yrs to his house situated at Bayan Ganuwa area and forcefully had anal-sexual intercourse with him.
“On receipt of the report team of policemen were drafted to the scene. Victim was taken to the General Hospital, Bauchi, for medical…
Source: Linda Ikeji