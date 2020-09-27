My ex-girlfriend, Maami Igbagbo connived with cult boys to steal my $16k — Porn star Kingtblakhoc

Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc has accused his former girlfriend Elizabeth Ajibola a.k.a Maami Igbagbo of being behind his arrest and arraignment in court for shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove.

The embattled porn star who spoke to a lawyer friend ahead of his court appearance on Monday September 28, alleged that Elizabeth connived with some cult boys and made away with his $16k (7.5millon naira).

According to Kingtblakhoc, he has been getting death threats since then and all efforts to get back his money has been abortive.

He said;